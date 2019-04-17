SPONSORED BY
Mental Hai Kya New Poster Out! Get Ready for Cutting-edge Insanity of Kangana & Rajkummar

'Mental Hai Kya', starring Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao, is being directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Prakash Kavelamudi.

News18.com

Updated:April 17, 2019, 12:04 PM IST
It's hard to think of a movie poster as unintentionally insane as Mental Hai Kya. Since the film is said to be the story of two crazy people, played by Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao, its every poster has to obviously be even crazier (because no one understands creativity as brilliantly as Bollywood does).

The makers of Mental Hai Kya, on Wednesday, released yet another poster of the movie, being directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Prakash Kavelamudi.

The poster, featuring Kangana and Rajkummar, shows the two actors facing each other as they balance a blade between their tongues.

Alongside sharing the poster, the makers also announced the new release date of the movie, which will now arrive in cinemas along with Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani's film Kabir Singh.




Mental Hai Kya is being made under Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Motion Pictures and is co-produced by Shailesh Singh. Reportedly, actress Amyra Dastur has a crucial role in the film and has been paired opposite Rajkummar, romantically.

The film marks the reunion of Kangana and Rajkummar after five years. The two were lauded for their brilliant performances in Queen.

