'Mental Health More Important Than Physical Appearance,' Says Actor Hina Khan

Hina Khan is among the most successful television actors in the country. She started her acting journey with the hit show “Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai" and the way she transformed herself after that is no less than an inspiration for the ones looking forward to acting careers. Hina is a fitness freak and keeps sharing workout videos on her Instagram handle. But now the actor has given a big statement reading her fitness and body. Sharing a note, the actor explained how mental health was more important for her than physical appearance.

https://instagram.com/stories/realhinakhan/2688632823490859681?utm_source=ig_story_item_share&utm_medium=share_sheet

Hina lost her father this year itself. After her father’s death, the next few months were full of ups and downs for her mentally. In between all this, she was trying to focus on her work too. Now Hina has talked about her increased weight and mental health on social media.

The actor has gone back to her workout once again for which mental peace and dedication are very important. Sharing a photo in a workout outfit, the actor wrote in her Insta story that she had gained some weight in the last few months for obvious reasons and she did not pay attention to how many kilos she had added.

She added that her mental health was way more important and she just wanted to be happy and do things that made her stay like that. She wrote that sometimes one should just let themselves be, enjoy the little things and do what they like without thinking much about what people will say or how they look at it, adding that one needs to be in the right frame of mind to do anything in life. Hina concluded by saying that she chose her mental health and well-being over her physical appearance.

On the work front, Hina was recently seen walking in the Bombay Times fashion week.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.