'Mental Torture That's Happening...' Veena Kapoor Says After Rumours of Her Son Killed Her Go Viral

Veteran actor Veena Kapoor issued a clarification after it was rumoured that she was killed by her son. A few days ago, an actress who shares the same name was reportedly killed by her son. Rumours spread wild claiming that it was the veteran actress who died. Following the rumours, she filed an FIR in Mumbai against those spreading the rumours.

Speaking with media, including ANI, about the case, Veena said, “This is false news. The truth is there was a Veena Kapoor she has been murdered. But I am not that Veena Kapoor and I’m a different person. The name is the same but I stay here in Goregaon, not Juhu. I also stay with my son so that’s why people thought that this is the Veena Kapoor." She added, “I want to tell them that I’m alive, well, and not dead. Don’t believe in fake news."

She added that she has been getting repeated calls enquiring about the situation and it has become a ‘mental torture’. “If we don’t complain now then the same thing will be repeated later with others also. The mental torture that’s happening with repeated calls, day and night, even while shooting ruins the mood. I’m also unable to focus on work," she said.

#WATCH | "If I don't file a complaint now, it will continue to happen with others. It is mental harassment…". Actress Veena Kapoor reaches the Police station to file FIR against those who spread rumours of her murder by her own son. pic.twitter.com/AcBeSo1rwM — ANI (@ANI) December 15, 2022

PTI reported that a defamation case has been registered after the actress said that one of her photographs was used in a news report instead of the senior citizen who was allegedly killed by her son in Juhu. “We have registered a non-cognisable case under section 500 of the Indian Penal Code for defamation. An inquiry into the case is underway," the Dindoshi police station official said. Meanwhile, the senior citizen who died earlier this month was allegedly killed due to a property dispute.

