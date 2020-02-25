Mentalhood: My Kids Are More Important Than All My Awards and Career, Says Karisma Kapoor

Actor Karisma Kapoor, who is making her digital debut with web series Mentalhoodd, says that she could relate to the show with her because it talks about mothers' struggle to find balance in their kid-oriented lives.

At the trailer launch of the show in Mumbai on Monday, Karisma, who is a single mother of two, said that her kids have always been more important than her career.

"When Ekta (Kapoor) approached me for the show and I heard the story, I just couldn't say no. The script is so relevant today. Being a mother has been the most important thing for me. I have always said that all my awards on one side and my children on the other. My entire career on one side, my kids on the other," the 45-year-old actor said.

"The script is so relevant to so many mothers and women out there that I just couldn't say no," she added.

The series also stars Shilpa Shukla, Tillotama Singh, Dino Morea, Shruti Seth, Sanjay Suri and Sandhya Mridul.

Karisma said the show aims to entertain but at the same time, there's a serious message underneath as it deals with issues like bullying, surrogacy, gender bias.

"There's a meaning, a learning behind the show. Each episode has a message for everyone. Every men watching it would say 'Oh my God! I didn't realise this.' We deal with bullying, gender, exam fever and surrogacy. It's actually entertainment with a learning which is so beautiful," the actor said.

Talking about collaborating with Ekta Kapoor, Karisma said, "She is a such a perfectionist. She is so involved and motivated in everything that she does. Being a new mom and still taking so much interest in the show, it was just amazing. She knew each and every character unbelievably well and performed them out for us.

Written by Ritu Bhatia and directed by Karishma Kohli, the show will start streaming from March 11 on Alt Balaji and Zee5.