Mentalhood Teaser Out, Karisma Kapoor Shares the 'Madness in a Mom's Life'

Bollywood actress Karisma Kapoor is all set to hit the screens again and make her digital debut with the show Mentalhood. The show has been created by Ekta Kapoor and will stream on the ALT Balaji and Zee 5 on March 11.

Unveiling a new poster of Mentalhood, Karisma shared the picture of the star cast and wrote, “Parenting jab bann jaayegi ek race, tab toh hoga hi #Mentalhood wala craze! Catch the journey of these mothers from motherhood to #Mentalhood. Streaming this March on @altbalaji & @zee5premium.”

Karisma also unveiled the first teaser on social media. You can watch Mentalhood teaser below. The trailer drops on February 24 and all episodes stream on ALTBalaji and Zee5 Premium starting March 11.

The show will feature Dino Morea, Shilpa Shukla, Tillotama Singh, Shruti Seth and Sandhya Mridul among others. Ekta Kapoor too took to her social media handle and shared the poster.

The drama series is said to explore the story of five mothers of different natures who multitask their way to give their kids the best upbringing while also handling their own personal and professional lives.

Karisma had shared a poster of the show earlier as well where in she gave an insight about the show's plot. She had tweeted, "Meet meira sharma (she was meera but the momzillas call her ' meiraaa' mairaaa' to make her sound more fashionable)she is d inner voice of all moms ! She navigates her way thru gluten free chips n gajar ka halwa..bullies n control freaks ...n then blogs all of it!!! #Mentalhood"





.@altbalaji n I welcome Karishma Kapoor on board to frontline this amazing ensemble of mommies! She was d first n only choice n it took many mtngs ( n ten fully bound scripts ) to get this perfectionist on board !!!p.s Thanku Reshma #Mentalhood pic.twitter.com/pKzvdnjJ32

Karisma was last seen in Vikram Bhatt’s 2014 movie Dangerous Ishq. While she also made special appearance in Bombay Talkies and Anand L Rai’s Zero (2018). Mentalhood will mark her full-fledged comeback to the screens after 6 years.

