Mercedes Faces Boycott Calls After Kareena Kapoor Khan Unveils New AMG EQS

A boycott campaign against major Bollywood actors has been on for the last few weeks on social media platforms like Twitter and Instagram. It seems that superstar Kareena Kapoor Khan is the latest to have been caught in the boycott storm. Recently, Kareena Kapoor Khan unveiled the new Mercedes AMG EQS in Mumbai. The quintessential diva walked the ramp at the glitzy launch event of Mercedes.

Paparazzo Viral Bhayani shared Kareena’s ramp walk on Instagram. However, netizens have dropped several nasty comments under Viral Bhayani’s Instagram post. Several Instagram users have demanded a boycott against the products endorsed by Kareena. One user wrote, “Do you want to get unfollowed, Viral Bhayani.” Another Instagram user wrote, “Boycott Mercedes car.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)



Kareena recently starred in Aamir Khan’s Lal Singh Chaddha. The film was an official adaptation of the 1994 Hollywood blockbuster Forrest Gump. Lal Singh Chaddha featured exceptional actors like Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh, and Naga Chaitanya. Despite a superlative cast and an engrossing storyline, Lal Singh Chaddha tanked at the box office. The film did not click with the audience and received mixed reviews from critics.

Lal Singh Chaddha was released on a pan-India level, but could only collect around Rs 60 crore at the domestic ticket windows. It is worth noting that Laal Singh Chaddha faced a fierce boycott campaign on Twitter. Many trade analysts believe that these boycott calls seriously impacted the film’s business.

Prominent Bollywood films like Akshay Kumar’s Raksha Bandhan, Vijay Deverakonda’s Liger, and Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra have faced boycott calls on Twitter. But some trade analysts believe that these boycott calls do not impact a film’s box office performance.

Many Bollywood stars have given their opinions on this recent boycott trend. During a recent media interaction, Arjun Kapoor said that the boycott culture is unfair and that the industry needed to take a stand against it.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here