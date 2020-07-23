Mercury Prize 2020: Dua Lipa, Charli XCX Lead Music Album Nominations

The nominations for the Mercury Prize 2020 'Album of the Year' have been announced and for the first time in the awards' history, female artists and bands have outnumbered men on the shortlist.

The official Twitter handle of Mercury Prize released the 12 artists' names who have been nominated in the division. A video showed all the nominees for the British music awards. Anna Meredith's album FIBS is a strong contender, while Charlie XCX's How I'm Feeling Now has peaked at the 33rd spot in the charts and has enjoyed huge popularity.

The 2020 #HyundaiMercuryPrize Shortlist has been revealed! Let's take a deeper look at the 12 incredible albums that make up a snapshot in music over the past twelve months... pic.twitter.com/2xuP1WtMWG — Mercury Prize (@MercuryPrize) July 23, 2020

Dua Lipa debuted on the list with her album Future Nostalgia. After releasing on March 27, the album had topped the charts. Giving precedence to pop music this year, Mercury Prize has seen several artists from the genre nominated for the top album prize. Stormzy's Heavy in the Head has also bagged a nomination.

Other nominations include Deep Down Happy by Sports Team, Every Bad by Porridge Radio, Dark Matter by Moses Boyd, Kiwanuka by Michael Kiwanuka and Song for our Daughter by Laura Marling.

Kano's sixth album Hoodies All Summer that released in 2019 also has been shortlisted. Released in January 2020, Seeking Thrills by Georgia is also on the list having peaked at 24 in the charts.Spook the Herd by Lanterns on the Lake is the last nominee and focuses on environmental crisis and social media addiction among other things.