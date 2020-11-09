Mere Dad Ki Dulhan to Go Off-air, Varun Badola Shares Emotional Post on Last Day of Shoot

Seasoned TV actors Shweta Tiwari and Varun Badola have been a part of the popular show Mere Dad Ki Dulhan since 2019. It is a show about a daughter, played by Anjali Tatrari, finding a wife for her father. The show recently saw the marriage of the two lead characters played by Shweta and Varun, and is now going off-air.

On November 8, Varun shared a post where he got emotional while heading out for the last day of shoot of MDKD saying that he used all his giving Amber Sharma a believable body. He also appreciated Anjali Tatrari for her portrayal of the character of the daughter and said that she has set a benchmark.

Recently, pictures of the Shweta in the bridal look have surfaced on the internet. She was seen with co-actor Varun, who is dressed as a groom. The stills are from the time when the two were shooting for the much-awaited wedding sequence from the show. Shweta is wearing a red and green lehenga while Varun is adorning a golden coloured sherwani in the pictures.

Speaking about the marriage sequence, Shweta also said it will bring two families close to each other. “It is great to play such a strong and amazing woman on screen,” she said while speaking to Pinkvilla.

Talking to Mumbai Mirror, Varun had said about the wedding that it will remain the most special day in Amber and Nia’s life. He said that the long-cherished dream of Nia is being fulfilled with the marriage of the two characters.

“Amneet’s wedding is certainly the highlight of Mere Dad Ki Dulhan. This character will always remain close to my heart,” he added.