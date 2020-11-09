Mere Dad Ki Dulhan to Go Off-air, Varun Badola Shares Emotional Post on Last Day of Shoot
Varun Badola, who plays Amar Sharma in Mere Dad Ki Dulhan opposite Shweta Tiwari, shared an emotional note on Instagram after his last day of shooting on the show.
- Last Updated: November 09, 2020, 14:18 IST
Seasoned TV actors Shweta Tiwari and Varun Badola have been a part of the popular show Mere Dad Ki Dulhan since 2019. It is a show about a daughter, played by Anjali Tatrari, finding a wife for her father. The show recently saw the marriage of the two lead characters played by Shweta and Varun, and is now going off-air.
On November 8, Varun shared a post where he got emotional while heading out for the last day of shoot of MDKD saying that he used all his giving Amber Sharma a believable body. He also appreciated Anjali Tatrari for her portrayal of the character of the daughter and said that she has set a benchmark.
As I leave my house for the last day shoot of MDKD, I can’t help but think about the year gone by. I embarked on a journey called Mere Dad ki Dulhan last year. I used all my craft to give Ambar Sharma a believable body. It was a time when @badolavarun was working with his co actor @anjali_tatrari. It took us a few days to become Ambar Sharma and Nia Sharma. But once we achieved that, our journey towards Dada and his Sabse Khoobsoorat wala Bachchu was a natural progression and the only logical conclusion. You can see all of them in this picture. But what most people would fail to see is that there is a CHARACTER AND HIS SOUL, also sitting together in there. It is the soul that differentiates between a good performance and one considered a milestone. My soul helped me achieve greater depths of Ambar Sharma. Nia Sharma had said in one of the scenes ‘HISAAB TO US HI DIN BIGAD GAYA THA, JIS DIN AAP AUR MAIN DADA AUR BACHCHU BAN GAYE THE’. Absolutely Bachchu... hisaab buri tarah bigad gaya tha . @anjali_tatrari you have set a benchmark. All onscreen daughters will be compared to Nia Sharma in years to come. As far as these two Actors, Characters, Dada Bachchu, the Body and the Soul are concerned, you take either one of them out of the equation and the math would fail... EVERY TIME. #meredadkidulhan #sonytvofficial
Recently, pictures of the Shweta in the bridal look have surfaced on the internet. She was seen with co-actor Varun, who is dressed as a groom. The stills are from the time when the two were shooting for the much-awaited wedding sequence from the show. Shweta is wearing a red and green lehenga while Varun is adorning a golden coloured sherwani in the pictures.
Speaking about the marriage sequence, Shweta also said it will bring two families close to each other. “It is great to play such a strong and amazing woman on screen,” she said while speaking to Pinkvilla.
Talking to Mumbai Mirror, Varun had said about the wedding that it will remain the most special day in Amber and Nia’s life. He said that the long-cherished dream of Nia is being fulfilled with the marriage of the two characters.
“Amneet’s wedding is certainly the highlight of Mere Dad Ki Dulhan. This character will always remain close to my heart,” he added.