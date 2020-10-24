'Mere Pati ka Naam': How Renuka Shahane Reacted to This Question on KBC 12

The 12th season of the game show Kaun Banega Crorepati, hosted by legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan, is premiering on Sony TV. The episode that premiered last night featured Phoolbasan Yadav, a social worker who has been working for the development of women of Chhattisgarh. Phoolbasan has also been awarded the fourth highest Indian civilian honour — Padma Shri— for her social work.

She appeared along with actress Renuka Shahane on the show. In the Karamveer episodes of KBC, social workers who have contributed immensely to their field participate as contestants. One of the most interesting bits from yesterday’s episode was when the duo was asked the third question for Rs 3000. Well, the question was: Meaning “one who is easily pleased”, which of these is the name of Lord Shiva? Renuka guessed the correct answer even before the options were given. Beaming with a smile, she said, “Mere pati ka naam,” which translates to ‘my husband’s name.’

The four options were — Manmohan, Ashutosh, Keshav, and Madhav. As known to many people, Renuka Shahane is married to seasoned actor Ashutosh Rana. The two have been married for 19 years now and have two children together — Shauryaman and Satyendra.

Ashutosh Rana will be appearing next in Akshay Kumar-starrer Prithviraj. Ashutosh will be playing Rajput king Jayachandra in the period drama.

In the show, Phoolbasan and Renuka won Rs 50 lakhs after answering the 14th question correctly which asked the name of the activist who fought against illegal mining in the state of Himachal Pradesh. They gave the correct answer which was Kinkri Devi and earned Rs 50 lakhs.