Mere Pyare Prime Minister's Kanhu Challenges Gully Boy Ranveer Singh to a Rap Battle, See Video
Kanhu has uploaded his own version of the song Mere Gully Mein on his recently created Twitter handle and captioned it #RanveerKoChallenge.
Image Ranveer Singh Instagram, Kanhu/Twitter
The massive success of Gully Boy has been in the midst of love and appreciation from both fans and critics. The film’s triumph at the box-office has also led to the rise in admiration for rapper-actor Ranveer Singh, who, as it happens, has become the authentic voice of the streets. However, the battle to be the best street rapper just got a little tense with the entry of a child rapper, going by the name of Kanhu, and his friends from Maharashtra’s Dharavi.
Kanhu has uploaded his own version of the song Mere Gully Mein, on his recently created Twitter handle captioned #RanveerKoChallenge. He has, however, changed the lyrics to suit the theme of his upcoming film Mere Pyare Prime Minister that centers on sanitation problems in slum areas. Mere Pyare Prime Minister is directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra.
The video has managed to get decent attention from the people, who are continually urging Ranveer to take up the #RanveerKoChallenge. It remains to be seen how Ranveer reacts to the plea of his child fan and competitor.
Mere Pyare Prime Minister is a social-drama film starring National Award-winning actress Anjali Patil, Makrand Deshpande as Sainath and Om Kanojiya as Kanhu. The film follows the story of an 8-year-old who aspires to build a toilet for his mother and lands up in front of the Prime Minister's residence for the same. The film is set to release on March 15.
Kya bolte #GullyBoy ?@RanveerOfficial Kya Tu Dega Mera Saath Meri Gully Mein? #RanveerKoChallenge @ritesh_sid #ZoyaAkhtar @FarOutAkhtar @aliaa08 @SiddhantChturvD pic.twitter.com/ZedWgK1Boq— Kanhu (@MainKanhu) February 22, 2019
