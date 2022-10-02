Mere Sai Actor Ananya Soni Hospitalised After Kidney Failure, Father Calls for Financial Help; Read Details

Mere Sai actor Ananya Soni is undergoing dialysis. The actress reportedly fainted on the sets of the TV show Mere Sai, and was rushed to the hospital. Her father also revealed that the family is struggling with a financial crisis.

According to a report in Aaj Tak, Ananya was supposed to be admitted to the hospital on Monday for checkup. However, before that she collapsed on the sets of Mere Sai and was immediately rushed to the hospital. The shoot has also been halted for the time being. Her father, speaking to the portal, claimed that doctors have claimed her kidneys are not functioning properly, and needs to be replaced. She is currently on dialysis. Her father also opened up about financial crisis and wondered how he would be able to get money to help his daughter.

Ananya had suffered from kidney failure back in 2021 as well, and had appealed for financial help. Speaking to ETimes, she had said, “I have been living on one kidney since 2015. My both kidneys had failed 6 years ago and my father donated a kidney to me. Suddenly, the donated kidney has deteriorated and I need a fresh kidney transplant. I never dreamt of such a situation when I was doing shows like Naamkarann and Crime Patrol.”

She had also added, “My mom had a garments business. My brother was doing well. Her clothes and his machines got all burnt some time ago, when my house caught fire. Sab kuch khatam ho gaya (everything is destroyed). We are just hand-to-mouth now.”

Her family had also been looking for a donor then. Well, we hope that Ananya gets the help, and gets better soon.

