Mere Sapno Ki Rani Hamesha Main Thi: Sara Ali Khan's Latest Throwback Pic is a Lesson in Self-Love

Sara Ali Khan had dreams of making it big as an actor right from her childhood. And the actress' latest post is proof that she always imagined herself as a star, and did not need any external validation to believe so.

Sara shared a photo from her childhood, with a caption that could be a lesson in self-love for all of us. She is seen dressed in an ethnic look as a child, writing, "Mere sapno ki rani hamesha main hi thi." Incidentally, her caption also refers to the song 'Mere Sapno Ki Rani' from her grandmother Sharmila Tagore's film Aradhana.

The 24-year-old actress, who shed oodles of weight before her Bollywood debut, seems to love herself the way she was since childhood. And we're loving the confidence Sara exuded even as a kid. Fellow Bollywood newbie Ananya Panday too seemed impressed by the caption, and commented, "Loving this caption!!"

Some days ago she had posted another throwback ethnic look, and a similar pose from recent times. "Some things never change... Literally! Throwback to smaller Sara (in some ways). Same pose, same expression, same sajhna-dhajna, same conviction. I know I look like a creepy kid that could justify fright but kindly ignore the devilish expression and look beyond at my consistent continuity," she said.

