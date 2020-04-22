MOVIES

Meri Aankhon Ne Chuna Hain Tujhko: Milind Soman Revisits Jagjit Singh Song on Wedding Anniversary

Milind Soman wished wife Ankita Konwar on their second wedding anniversary with the song from his film Tarkieb (2000).

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: April 22, 2020, 7:51 PM IST
Milind Soman started off his career as a model, and dabbled in acting as well. He starred in the 2000 film Tarkieb alongside Tabu. The film wasn't a hit, but the romantic song Kiska Chehra sung by Jagjit Singh and Alka Yagnik, picturised on Milind and Tabu, became quite popular.

The actor and fitness advocate revisited the love song on his second wedding anniversary while wishing his wife Ankita Konwar on Instagram. Their anniversary coincides with Earth Day on April 22, and Milind mentioned that when he shared photos from his wedding ceremony.

He posted, "my day lights up when you smile, and I will do all I can to keep it that way its 2 happy years today, so happy earth day @ankita_earthy ... p.s that's the only day I remember in the last 6 years that you were ready before me '..meri aankhon ne chuna hain tujhko..' dont know why I thought of that one."

Ankita too posted a collage on her Instagram. Her collage featured pictures from their wedding, which took place two years ago, and a recent picture of the two.

In her caption, Ankita said, "Then and Now. This day, 2 years back I vowed to be with you and be your partner in everything. So today when you asked if I would climb 300 floors with you to celebrate the beginning of the 3rd year of our marriage, I of course said yes. I was surprised that I could do it with such ease. Although this day was supposed to be spent sipping a fruity drink somewhere far away in the middle of the Indian ocean, this right here doesn't seem bad either. Eating home cooked meal and drinking kokum sherbet is fantastic too. In short, everything and everywhere is beautiful with you. We’ve got this, as long as we have each other. Love you with all of me, my love."

