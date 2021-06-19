‘Meri Hai’: Eizaj Khan Gets Possessive Over Girlfriend Pavitra Punia

TV actor Eijaz Khan has been in love with fellow actress Pavitra Punia since the Bigg Boss season 14 where both of them were contestants. The couple started dating after the show, and don’t shy away from showing love to each other. In a recent Instagram post, Pavitra shared her traditional look. Wearing a light-coloured Indian suit set with a red-printed dupatta, the 34-year-old was looking her elegant best. Her partner Eijaz couldn’t control himself from expressing his possessiveness. “Meri hai”, the 45-year-old actor commented on her picture.

The picture also drew applause from Rakhi Sawant who called Pavitra a “hottie” in the comments. Whereas hundreds of Pavitra’s fans left heart and fire emojis for her traditional look.

Recently, Eizaj had also shared a kitchen photo with Pavitra on Instagram. The goofy picture showed the couple in their aprons. While Pavitra was smiling looking into the camera, Eijaz was giving a peck on her head.

Both Eijaz and Pavitra were last seen in Bigg Boss season 14. Pavitra was evicted on day 57 whereas Eijaz walked out of the show on day 108 due to his prior commitments. He was replaced by Devoleena Bhattacharjee. Eijaz rose to fame for his role in romantic TV drama Kkavyanjali (2005-06) and comedy drama Kyaa Hoga Nimmo Kaa (2006-07). The actor has recently featured in several web series like Halala, Mayanagri - City of Dreams and Bhram, all released in 2019.

On the other hand, Pavitra started her career with MTV Splitsvilla in 2009. She was cast in the leading role in STAR Plus show Love You Zindagi in 2009. She followed it with recurring appearances in several TV serials. Pavitra became popular for playing the evil queen Timsana in SAB TV series Baalveer Returns (2019-2021).

