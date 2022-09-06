'Mermaid' Nusrat Jahan Oozes Oomph in Turquoise Bikini, Mimi Chakraborty Reacts

Actress Nusrat Jahan, one of the most talked about celebrities in the Bengali film industry is always making the headlines, be it for her bold opinions or her glamorous photoshoots. Nusrat has acted in several popular Bengali films like Khiladi, Bolo Dugga Maiki, Asur, and Kelor Kirti to list a few. She is an active social media user, flaunting her on-fleek fashion game, and inspiring fans.

Recently, the actress who is now a member of the Parliament for the Trinamool Congress shared glimpses of her serene vacation pictures on her Instagram handle which went viral in no time, grabbing the attention of Nusrat lovers.

“Feeling the “Blue” captioned the Bengal beauty.

The pictures revealed that Nusrat had taken a trip to the Phi Phi Islands in Thailand, where the actress seemed to make the most of her time. Dressed in a printed, cool-blue-hued cross wrap bikini top the actress looked like a diva. She matched her top with a high-slit risque skirt of the same print.

The Khoka 420 actress seemed to soak in the beauty of the exotic location as she gazed at the distance, surrounded by shimmery waters. Nusrat struck an elegant pose, slightly tilting her ruffle hat and sporting a pair of classy black sunglasses.

In the following picture, Nusrat was a sight to behold as she flashed a soft smile, tousling her hair, looking flawless in the bright sun.

Fans were all praises for Nusrat’s splendid vacay pictures, commenting on her post with heart and fire emojis. While one user praised, “Bewildering in turquoise drape… Awesome beauty amidst tranquillizing scenic background,” another called her, “so pretty.”

Tollywood actress Mimi Chakraborty was also seen showering praises on her friend, calling her a “mermaid.”

Speaking of Nusrat, the actress created quite a buzz after her public split up with her former husband Nikhil Jain. The actress is currently dating popular Tollywood actor Yash Dasgupta and shares a son with him as well.

Nusrat will next be seen in director Shieladitya Moulik’s Mastermoshai Apni Kichu Dekhenni. The film stars Yash Dasgupta, Debashish Mondal, Anirban Chakraborti, and Sumanta Mukhopadhyay in pivotal roles.

