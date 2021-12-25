Merry Christmas 2021: 5 Star-studded Bollywood Parties That are a Custom Every Year

As we step into the Christmas week, we are looking forward to Bollywood celebrities who will be playing host at their own intimate celebrations. The homes of many Bollywood personalities will be lighting up with fairy lights and well-decorated Christmas trees this weekend. Let us take a look at some of your favourite celebrities who might be hosting a Christmas party this weekend:

The Kapoor Christmas Brunch

Every Christmas, veteran Bollywood actress and mother of Bollywood stars Kareena and Karisma Kapoor, Babita hosts a lunch party for members of her extended family. The Kapoors come together for a Christmas brunch at late actor Shashi Kapoor’s residence. A picture from last year’s Christmas brunch shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan showed how the event was attended by Ranbir Kapoor and his girlfriend Alia Bhatt, Aadar Jain along with his girlfriend Tara Sutaria, and other members including Saif Ali Khan, Taimur Ali Khan.

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Christmas dinner party

Kareena also hosts a warm and intimate Christmas dinner at her residence. The 41-year-old actress has been hosting a Christmas dinner for quite some years now. Kareena’s Christmas party was attended by Karisma, Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu, Aadar Poonawalla and his wife Natasha Poonawalla. The actress also shared snapshots from the intimate dinner party on Instagram.

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja

It is expected that Sonam will be hosting an intimate Christmas party at her London residence where she has been living with her husband Anand Ahuja. The actress had hosted a Diwali party earlier last month which was attended by her friends and notable celebrities. The actress had posted a picture from her Christmas celebrations at her London home last year on Instagram.

Alia Bhatt

Alia also happens to be one of the Bollywood celebrities who celebrate Christmas and host parties for their family and friends. Last year, the actress shared pictures from her Christmas party which was attended by her sister Shaheen Bhatt, and parents Soni Razdan, Mahesh Bhatt. Alia’s Christmas party was also attended by her beau Ranbir and his mother Neetu Kapoor and sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahani.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Married to American singer and actor Nick Jonas, Christmas for Priyanka is her family tradition now. The actress celebrated her first family Christmas party after marriage in England. Joined by mother Madhu Chopra, Priyanka had spent quality time with her new family in England over several Christmas meals together. Last year, the actress celebrated the festival in London with her husband.

Which Bollywood Christmas party are you looking forward to the most?

