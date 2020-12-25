Merry Christmas: Kiara Advani to Malaika Arora, Celebrities Spread Festive Cheer

Bollywood celebrities took to their respective social media handles to share Christmas greetings with their fans and followers. With no big lavish parties this year, many celebrated the occasion having dinner with their loved ones.

Actress Kiara Advani took to Instagram and shared a boomerang with her upcoming movie Jug Jug Jeeyo co-star Varun Dhawan, holding balloons. She wrote alongside the clip, "Mr. and Mrs. Claus from #JugJuggJeeyo wishing you all a very Merry Christmas ."

Also, actress Shilpa Shetty took to Instagram and shared a funny video featuring herself, her husband and children, and wrote, "Enjoying a #virtual holiday! Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays from the Kundra’s. Dancing into 2021 with hope , positivity and safer travels. #gratitude #merrychristmas #happyholidays #love #family."

Besides Kiara and Shilpa, actress Malaika Arora too shared Christmas greetings with her fans. Sharing a family picture, "Merry Christmas .... I pray for love,peace , good health n a better tomorrow ❤️," the actress captioned it on Instagram.

Actress Raveena Tandon took to Instagram and shared a video and picture of herself, where she can be seen dressed in a red outfit. She wished everyone a, "Merry Christmas!"

Tahira Kashyap also shared a picture with her husband, actor Ayushmann Khurrana and children on social media.

"Sharing Christmas love with all❤️💚#merrychristmas #xmas To hope, love, peace, tolerance, compassion, inclusion, happiness... to sharing this lovely planet together... to 2021 bringing joy to everyone!," she wrote alongside the picture.