News18 Logo

movies

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #VaccineTracker#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18» News»Movies»Merry Christmas to Only Those Who Don't Do Selective Activism Only Around Hindu Festivals: Kangana Ranaut
1-MIN READ

Merry Christmas to Only Those Who Don't Do Selective Activism Only Around Hindu Festivals: Kangana Ranaut

Merry Christmas to Only Those Who Don't Do Selective Activism Only Around Hindu Festivals: Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut says that she would like to wish Merry Christmas to only those who equally respect all Indian festivals.

Actress Kangana Ranaut on Friday shared Christmas wishes on social media, but with a catch. She said she wants to wish only those who equally respect all Indian festivals.

"Merry Christmas to only those who respect and accept all Indian festivals. Merry Christmas to only those who don't do selective activism only around Hindu festivals," wrote Kangana on her verified Twitter account.

In a separate tweet, the actress shared photographs of her celebration with family on Christmas Eve, writing: "Yesterday my Bhabi came to my house for the first time and Rangoli made delicious gajar ka halwa for us, some pictures from last night dinner."

Kangana has started prepping for her next film, "Dhaakad". On Thursday, the actress shared photographs on social media where make-up artistes take measurements of her face for creating prosthetics. Kangana will be seen playing a spy in the Razneesh Ghai directorial.


Next Story

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...