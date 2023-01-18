Meryl Streep Joins Only Murders in the Building Season 3, Selena Gomez Says 'I Could Cry'

Only Murders in the Building should be renamed as Only Legends in the Building, especially after it has been revealed that Meryl Streep has joined the show. In the wee hours of Wednesday (IST), Selena Gomez surprised fans with the announcement that the Oscar-award winner has joined season 3 of Only Murders in the Building. The singer-actress took to her Instagram and shared the news.

Selena shared a video in which she announced that the gang is back — Martin, Gomez, Martin Short — and teased Paul Rudd as well, who joined the series in the finale episode of season 2. However, to everyone’s surprise Meryl popped out of nowhere, offering to pillows, tea, and more to the cast. Much like Selena’s face, we were also taken by a pleasant surprise!

Sharing the video, Selena wrote, “I could cry 😭 season 3 is coming!" Fans expressed their excitement over the new addition in the comments of the post. “Meryl and Paul in S3???? I’m so ready," a fan commented. “I’m in Heaven ❤️❤️❤️❤️" added another. “Can’t handle how amazing this is," a third fan said. “Season 3 is about to be ICONIC," a fourth fan commented.

Steve Martin and Selena also shared a black-and-white picture with Meryl and Paul. While Steven captioned it, “The filming of ‘Only Murders in the Building’ has begun!", Selena wrote, “Very, very grateful lady! @onlymurdershulu @hulu @johnnyhoffman5 thank you for making this wanna be an unbelievably, absurdly happy human."

Only Murders in the Building, as the title goes, focuses on the events taking place in the Arconia building. While Martin, Short and Selena have been a part of the show from the first season, Paul joined the show as Ben Glenroy, a theatre actor, in the finale of season 2 and Meryl joined in the third. It is unclear if she’s only got an appearance or if she will be a season regular.

