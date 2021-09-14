Met Gala 2021: Elliot Page Looks Dapper on His First Red Carpet Since Coming Out As Transgender

Elliot Page made his first red carpet appearance at the 2021 Met Gala in New York City since publicly coming out as transgender in December 2020. The 34-year-old Canadian actor donned a classic Balenciaga suit with a crisp white shirt underneath. A green rose was pinned to the lapel of his blazer.

Page teamed his suit with black sneakers, following in the footsteps of Met Gala co-host Timothee Chalamet. Fans were excited to see Page’s debut red carpet appearance. One user wrote, “I am ENTIRELY paralyzed by Elliot Page." Another tweeted, “Elliot Page is the only man I’ll ever love to see in a black suit. That’s it."

i am ENTIRELY paralyzed by elliot page. pic.twitter.com/g3MWMXntts— 🍌//emmett hobbes, turtleneck enthusiast// (@EmmettComix) September 14, 2021

Me: I do not care about the MET galaMe when Elliot Page shows up: Ok so 🙈🙈🙈 pic.twitter.com/vjo958tmXE — Jo is watching Search Party🌺☂️ (@Goldxn_Violin) September 13, 2021

Elliot Page is the only man I'll ever love to see in a black suit. That's it. #MetGala2021 #MetGala pic.twitter.com/jUR6X3llta— RUBY 🖤 (@17MINUTESX) September 13, 2021

Earlier this year, Oscar-nominated actor Elliot Page became the first transgender man to star on the front cover of Time magazine. Page, who was nominated for various awards for Oscar-winning 2007 independent film “Juno” and played a leading role in the Netflix hit “The Umbrella Academy”, announced he was trans in December.

The actor wrote on Instagram at the time that he could not “begin to express how remarkable it feels to finally love who I am enough to pursue my authentic self”.

