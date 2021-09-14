Met Gala 2021: Kendall Jenner Shows Off a Little Too Much in Her Nearly-naked Jewelled Gown

Kendall Jenner proves the sheer trend is here to stay. The American supermodel arrived at the 2021 Met Gala in a stunning sheer nude gown by Givenchy. The ensemble was completely embellished with sparkling jewels and beads, fitting the gala theme “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion."

Kendall’s gown featured a corseted waist, sheer yet bedazzled capped sleeves, and a large choker necklace. She kept her hair simple in a low bun. Jenner attended her first Met Gala back in 2014 when she was 18 years old.

After a hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the annual Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute benefit gala is back. The theme of the 2021 Met Gala is “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion," honouring the 75th anniversary of the Costume Institute and celebrating modern American fashion.

Meanwhile, Kendall was recently spotted in New York City during fashion week with her boyfriend Devin Booker. However, she didn’t opt to bring her beau as her red carpet date at the Met Gala. Kendall’s sister Kylie Jenner, on the other hand, skipped this year’s Met Gala. The reality star announced on her Instagram that she would not be attending the New York City event. “I’m so sad I couldn’t make it this year,” she wrote with two white hearts. “I can’t wait to see all the looks.” The announcement comes just days after Kylie confirmed her second pregnancy.

Their half-sister Kim Kardashian showed up to the Met Gala covering her entire body, including her face, in an all-black ensemble.

Kim was accompanied by a mystery man in a masked ensemble, which left fans wondering if the person was her estranged husband Kanye West. However, a source told E! News that the American rapper didn’t attend the Met Ball. Instead, the person standing by the KKW Beauty founder’s side was none other than designer Demna Gvasalia, who is the creative director of Balenciaga.

