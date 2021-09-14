Met Gala 2021: Lil Nas X Does a Lady Gaga-like Striptease on the Red Carpet

Lil Nas X made a head-turning appearance at the Met Gala 2021 red carpet. He wore an ensemble consisting of three outfits and revealed them one after another as he posed for the photographers. This is the first time that the rapper was making an appearance at the Met Gala gathering and it was an impressive debut.

For his first outfit reveal, Lil Nas wore an ornate cape that was covered in intricate gold beading. The design had a royal feel to it. The cape had a long, flowing train. Lil Nas removed it to reveal a golden suit of armour underneath it. He then shed that layer and slithered out in a slinky bodysuit, the bodycon design covered in crystals and Versace’s signature house print, Vogue reported. He also wore a chain choker that was barely visible under his previous outfit.

Interestingly, Lady Gaga did something similar with her 2019 Met Gala outfit in which she revealed her bold look after stripping down on the red carpet thrice. At the gathering, Lil Nas also posed with the attendees.

Lil Nas also performed at the MTV VMAs with Jack Harlow a day prior to his Met Gala appearance. Lil Nas’s Montero took home video of the year award at the MTV Video Music Awards 2021, held at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

The Met Gala, which raises money for the museum’s Costume Institute, was pushed last year from its traditional May berth and morphed this year into a two-part affair marking the institute’s 75th anniversary. It coincides with the opening of “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion,” the first of a two-part exhibition at the Met’s Anna Wintour Costume Center.

Organizers invited 400 guests, less than the number that usually attend.

