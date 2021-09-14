Met Gala 2021: Rihanna and ASAP Rocky Make Their Romance Red Carpet Official

Rihanna and ASAP Rocky made their debut appearance as a couple at the Met Gala 2021. RiRi, who is known for her iconic Met Gala looks, wore a dramatic black ruffle dress with a beanie and Bulgari diamonds. Rocky, meanwhile, pulled off a daring colourful, blanket-like ensemble.

Rihanna became a top trend on social media as fans awaited her arrival. Many grew concerned that she would not be showing up at the gala after hours went by with no appearance. She arrived on the scene after being photographed leaving her hotel with ASAP Rocky. The couple walked the carpet together looking absolutely in love.

Related | Met Gala: Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Share Covid-friendly Kiss on Red Carpet; See Photos

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky share adorable kiss while on #MetGala carpet. pic.twitter.com/mJ71S0Y0ip— #MetGalaOutfits (@MetGalaOutfits) September 14, 2021

In May, rapper ASAP Rocky announced that he was in a relationship with Rihanna. The rapper described her as “the love of my life" in an interview with GQ. They both featured in ASAP Rocky’s 2013 video for Fashion Killa; while the rapper provided a guest verse on the remix of Rihanna’s 2012 hit Cockiness (I Love It). They first sparked romance rumours in 2013, when the rapper supported Rihanna on her Diamonds World Tour.

Related | 2021 Met Gala: Jennifer Lopez-Ben Affleck, Shawn Mendes-Camila Cabello And Other Celeb Couples

Meanwhile, Rihanna is officially the host for this year’s after-party at Met Gala, she made the announcement on Instagram a few days back. Sharing her after-party invite on IG Stories, RiRi wrote, “If you planning a Met Ball after-party . . . don’t."

Rihanna has hosted four after-parties in total starting 2014. Celebrities who have shown up for her parties include big names like Miley Cyrus, Michael B. Jordan, Solange Knowles, and Madonna and Zoe Kravitz.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here