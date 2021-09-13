Met Gala 2021: Sudha Reddy, the Indian Philanthropist to Look Out For on the Red Carpet This Year

Fashion’s greatest night, the Met Gala, is returning as an on-ground event on September 13. At this year’s event, also known as the Costume Institute Benefit, there be Indian representation once again, as philanthropist and business tycoon Sudha Reddy will be joining global celebrities on the steps of the Metropolitan Museum. Wife of billionaire Megha Krishna Reddy, this will be Sudha’s maiden outing at the glamorous soiree. As a supporter of the fine arts and widely known for her charitable disposition, her presence at the 2021 Met Gala comes as no surprise.

An avid connoisseur of art and fashion, Sudha Reddy is considered amongst the well-heeled jetsetters of South India and will be making her city proud as she will be the first Hyderabad based non-film luminary to attend the hotly-anticipated global affair. In the past Indian celebrities like Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone, Isha Ambani and Natasha Poonawala have graced the event.

Sudha Reddy was the only Indian to be invited to the Global Gift Gala and nominated for The Global Gift Empowerment Of Women Award. With a commitment and vision to continually pledge out of her personal wealth, she handed over grants to two charities viz. ‘Action Against Hunger and Fight Hunger Foundation’ and ‘Breast Cancer Research Foundation’ in Paris with Elizabeth Hurley in attendance.

The exclusive invitation-only guest list is rumoured to include names such as Camila Cabello, Lewis Hamilton, Jennifer Lopez, Beyonce, Kim Kardashian, Harry Styles, Lady Gaga Donatella Versace, Naomi Campbell amongst the 400 names this year.

Dubbed as the “Party Of The Year," the “Super Bowl Of Fashion," and the “Oscars Of The East Coast", at this year’s scaled-down event the celebrity co-chairs include Naomi Osaka, Billie Eilish, Timothee Chalamet and Amanda Gorman, while honorary chairs are Tom Ford, Adam Mosseri, and Anna Wintour. Normally held on the first Monday in May, for the first time since its inception, the Met Gala will include two exhibitions.

The first exhibition will be held on 13th September 2021 at the Metropolitan Museum of Art — timed to coincide with the close of New York Fashion Week. Held annually to support the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute in New York City, the second half of the event will fall in May 2022.

