Met Gala 2022: Gigi Hadid Looks Sensational in Red Hot Latex Catsuit And Stunning Jacket; Pics

The Met Gala- fashion’s biggest night - always seems to be full of surprises. Keeping up the tradition, supermodel Gigi Hadid delivered an unexpected edgy look for the gala. Considering this year’s theme ‘Gilded Glamour’ in mind, Gigi made heads turn in a skintight latex red catsuit attached to pointed toe boots and a matching corset.

Gigi teamed her dazzling ensemble with a massive floor-length bubble puffer coat featuring enormous sleeves, a ruby necklace and wine colored lipstick. For the unversed, Met Gala is an annual fundraiser for the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute.

Meanwhile, Gigi Hadid’s younger sister, Bella Hadid stunned in a Burberry ensemble featuring a plunging, black leather bodysuit embellished with side chains, and a floor-length lace train. She even wore some pearl necklaces around her ankle to give old vintage vibes.

Recently, Gigi and Bella Hadid were spotted in New York City when they were attending the Prince’s Trust Global Gala. The models turned up the heat as they turned up in contrasting yet equally gorgeous ensembles. Gigi Hadid opted for a bright pink outfit, while Bella Hadid came in all black.

According to People, the sisters’ outfits, from their hair-dos to their makeup, was beyond perfection. Gigi Hadid went for a number from Valentino’s Fall/Winter 2022 collection which Harper’s Bazaar dubbed as, “dopamine dressing.” The designer ensemble was pink and sequined which complimented the model’s features. Hadid chose to accessorise with Valentino’s signature platforms and kept the theme consistent with the designer as well as the shade and a pink handbag. The model left her platinum blonde hair-free. The model chose simple makeup with a neutral shade of pink that enhanced her lips and eyes.

Bella Hadid took a darker route and chose to channel her vintage Hollywood aesthetic through a black gown. The black gown is a far cry from its assumed simplicity. Hadid’s beautiful outfit is vintage Dior and was designed by Yves Saint Laurent in 1959. The model opted for sheer black gloves that completed her Old Hollywood aesthetic. She also wore black heels and accessorised with a beautiful necklace and matching earrings.

