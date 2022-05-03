Met Gala 2022: Kim Kardashian Packs on PDA With Pete Davidson in '60-year-old' Marilyn Monroe's Gown

All eyes were on Kim Kardashian as she stepped out with her new boyfriend Pete Davidson for the 2022 Met Gala red carpet. For her Met Gala debut, the ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ star wore Marilyn Monroe’s iconic dress from the legendary actress-model’s 1962 performance of ‘Happy Birthday, Mr. President,’ which has been on display in Orlando, Florida, at Ripley’s Believe It or Not!.

Kardashian completed her glamorous look with diamond drop earrings and a white fur jacket. “Well this is Marilyn Monroe’s dress and it is 60 years old and she wore this when she sang ‘Happy Birthday’ to President John F. Kennedy in 1962," Kardashian told Vogue correspondent La La Anthony on the red carpet.

This comes after Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson made their red carpet debut as a couple at the 2022 White House Correspondents’ Dinner on Saturday night. The reality show star and the actor-comedian looked like the ultimate power couple as they made their way to the prolific dinner gathering. The Squid Squad star opted for a Prada suit which he matched with a pair of black Vans. He was seen sporting a pair of sunglasses.

Meanwhile, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star slipped into a silver Balenciaga Couture dress with Lorraine Schwartz jewellery. Kim K took to Twitter and shared pictures from the night. “White House din din," she captioned the pictures.

White House din din pic.twitter.com/Fygrcu8t0m— Kim Kardashian (@KimKardashian) May 1, 2022

Meanwhile, Pete poked fun at Kanye West’s AIDS comments. Pete returned to the comedy stage earlier this week for ‘Netflix Is A Joke: The Festival at the Hollywood Bowl’. As reported by Entertainment Tonight, Pete opened his act with jokes about Kim’s ex-husband. He referred to the statement Kanye made, in which he claimed that Pete had AIDS, and said that for a moment he believed Kanye because Kanye is a genius. He then joked that being humiliated is weird especially when one cannot do anything about it.

