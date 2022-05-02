Met Gala 2022: Kylie Jenner Takes Off to New York with Adorable Daughter Stormi Webster

Kylie Jenner took to Instagram on Monday to post photos of herself and her daughter, Stormi, in an airport bus on the tarmac. The mother-daughter pair appear to be next to Jenner’s private jet while posing for the camera. Kylie Jenner looked business-ready in a comfortable yet gorgeous beige ensemble while Stormi grinned with an iPad in her hand.

Kylie chose to wear a beige oversized denim coat with a fur collar and finished off her travel look with a pair of matching boots that came up to her thighs. She wore sunglasses and looked directly towards the camera while her precious daughter wore a white hoodie and light denims and looked into the camera, like her mother. The photos also featured a gigantic shimmery silver bag and was captioned, “My travel buddy for life.”

Fans immediately connected the dots and concluded that the skincare mogul is travelling to New York City for the 2022 Met Gala. “MET GALA COMING!" one fan exclaimed in all caps, while another commented: “MET GALA???!!! PLEASE SAY YES!!!"Another remarked: “New York, here they come!!", as reported by the US Sun. The reality TV actor did not make an appearance last year at the Gala as she was pregnant with Travis Scott’s baby.

Page Six already confirmed that all the women of the famous Kardashian-Jenner clan would be present at “fashion’s biggest night.” Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner have been regulars at the Met Gala for years now, while the matriarch, Kris Jenner has appeared in a few. Kourtney Kardashian will be making her debut at the fundraiser with her boyfriend, Travis Barker along with Khloe Kardashian who is also a first-timer at the Gala. Travis Scott with whom Kylie Jenner shares two children with is not likely to come and has gone radio silent after the incident at his Astroworld concert. Same goes to Kanye West, Kim Kardashian’s ex-husband. However, the SKIMS owner will be arriving with her beau, Pete Davidson.

This year’s Met Gala, with the theme “Gilded Glamour” is co-hosted by Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, Regina King and Lin-Manuel Miranda. Tom Ford, Adam Mosseri, head of Instagram and Anna Wintour will continue their roles as honorary Met Gala co-chairs. The Met Gala will happen on 2nd May this year.

