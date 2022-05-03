Met Gala 2022: Rihanna Honoured With a Statue of Her With a Baby Bump in the Metropolitan Museum of Art

Singer Rihanna is known all across the Internet for her bold fashion choices and daring style. Rihanna’s outfits and ensembles to the Met Gala over the years have proved to be iconic and viral as they set trends and demonstrate new perspectives on clothing. However, this year the singer could not attend due to her pregnancy. On Monday, the singer took to her Instagram account to post a video featuring a statue of her with her baby bump in what appears to be the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

The Fenty Beauty owner captioned the elaborate video, “shut down the met in marble! what’s more gilded than that? Lol! Thank you @metmuseum and @voguemagazine for this historic tribute! y’all bad for this one!.” The statue is a product of expert VFX and editing but fans went crazy over the tribute to their idol. Several fans took to the comments section to label the singer an “icon” or “goddess.” Others chose to comment away with strings of fire and hearts and marvelled that Rihanna made an impact without actually even being present. At the 2021 Met Gala, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky were the last ones to arrive at the red carpet. A$AP Rocky’s colourful blanket-cape outfit and Rihanna’s black and silver themed ensemble went viral and left netizens in a state of wonder.

Rihanna is currently in her third trimester. A$AP Rocky, the father of her unborn child, and Rihanna threw a rave-themed baby shower recently, via Cosmopolitan. The singer told Vogue that “Balance is one of my biggest challenges and always has been. And now there’s another human being coming into play, it changes what that means again. Still, I have businesses that aren’t going to run themselves. My mom handled the three of us with not even close to the amount of resources that I have, so I can absolutely do it.”

This year’s Met Gala is co-hosted by Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively, Regina King and Lin-Manuel Miranda along with Tom Ford, Anna Wintour and Adam Mosseri as honorary chairs. This year’s theme was “Gilded Glamour” and the Gala itself was held on 2nd May.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.