Met Gala 2022: When and Where to Watch, Who to Expect This Year, Theme and Other Details

The Met Gala is keeping its usual date this year, the first Monday of May, after holding a delayed event in September 2021 due to the pandemic. Fashion’s biggest night out is back with a bang, after two years of Covid chaos. Met Gala 2022, the fundraising benefit for the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, United States, is a star-studded affair as it welcomes stars, young creatives, and industry paragons. Global celebrities will be walking the red carpet and climb the steps of the Metropolitan Museum making fashion statements through their couture.

Celebrities present their interpretation of the exhibition’s annual theme to the entire world. Unlike an award show or a premiere, the goal isn’t to shine for a moment, it’s to create a look that resonates for decades.

Theme:

The Met Gala theme this year is “In America: An Anthology of Fashion.” The evening will celebrate the Met museum’s new exhibition of the same name, which will be presented across 13 of the American period rooms at The Met. The exhibition opens on May 7 and will remain on display through September 5, 2022. This year’s theme is part two of the museum’s celebration of American style. The first part titled “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion,” opened in September 2021 and will also remain on display in The Met until September 5, reported Vogue. The Met Gala red carpet dress code this year is all about gilded glamour.

The official co-chairs for the Met Gala this year are Hollywood couple Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, actress Regina King, and actor and playwright Lin-Manuel Miranda. The Honorary chairs for the evening will be Tom Ford, Adam Mosseri, and Vogue’s editor Anna Wintour.

Where to watch:

If you have been looking forward to the event and wish to watch the development unfold in real-time, the live stream of Met Gala 2022 is the perfect way to watch. The event is set to take place on the evening of Monday, May 2 in the US which means, those in India will be able to watch it live early morning on Tuesday, May 3. The official 2022 Met Gala live coverage will be hosted by Vogue India and will include the event’s iconic red carpet looks. The live stream will kick off at 6 p.m. E.T. (3:30 a.m. IST) and will be broadcast across digital platforms including Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.