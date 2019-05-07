Lady Gaga Changes Outfits 4 Times on Met Gala Red Carpet, Sparks Twitter Frenzy
Once again Lady Gaga has lit up the internet with her fashion choice.
Image courtesy: Instagram/Kendo midatlantic
Pop superstar Lady Gaga made a grand entry at New York’s annual Met Gala on Monday as she changed into not one, but four different outfits.
Gaga, who arrived at the 2019 Met Gala red carpet with a team of suited male dancers holding umbrellas, started off with a pink Brandon Maxwell gown that included a giant bow and a massive 25-foot train.
Gaga shed the pink cape dress on the red carpet to reveal a strapless black gown by the designer. Next came a body-hugging hot pink gown. Her final reveal before a makeup touch-up on the carpet was a black bra, panties and sky-high platform boots.
Needless to say, it didn't take long after the A Star Is Born actress stepped onto the red carpet, before all over Twitter, the hot takes started coming in about what she was wearing.
Scroll down below to see the responses Gaga has been receiving on social media for her new experimental look:
Memers- memes using the cape to hide from rain or sun#LadyGaga- Duh! our guys brought an umbrella with them#MetGala pic.twitter.com/Sx3bLhIaik— Buffering.... (@abe_abhay) May 7, 2019
I didn’t take my clothes off, tequila did #ladygaga #metgala #metgala2019 — view on Instagram https://t.co/PsC8SayKzk #MTS #Instagram #Meme pic.twitter.com/BoTkhPnaxw— MyTherapistSays (@MyThrpstSays) May 6, 2019
Lady Gaga.— Raymon | GAGA (@raymongaga) May 7, 2019
That’s it. That’s the tweet. pic.twitter.com/Ma29GLfXUM
Arriving in a Barbie car is camp. Carrying your own head is camp. Lady Gaga is by definition camp. Coming in a black suit with gold shoes is we take your Oscar away for playing Freddie Mercury, you absolute fool.— Matt Rogers (@MattRogersTho) May 7, 2019
Lady Gaga walks up the MET steps at the #MetGala pic.twitter.com/bjE92qGFVG— Arthur (@LadyGagaPopNet) May 7, 2019
THE MOST ICONIC #METGALA MOMENT EVER. EVER. EVEEEER.— Our Lady of Pop ♔ (@muntinghalimaw) May 7, 2019
Lady Gaga did that. pic.twitter.com/8e9pj5auym
SHE KILLED #metgala #ladygaga pic.twitter.com/rSxIK85sfh— BURAK BİLGİN (@edis_planet) May 7, 2019
Also Watch
-
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
-
Monday 22 April , 2019
World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Live TV
Recommended For You
- 'Who's That RCB Girl?' Hunting Down Women You Saw on TV is Plain Stalker Behaviour
- Amy Jackson and Her Partner George Panayiotou are Officially Engaged
- Yami Gautam to Also Star with Ayushmann Khurrana, Bhumi Pednekar in ‘Bala’
- Why 'Game of Thrones' Fans are Crushing Over Jon Snow's Speech at Winterfell
- IWL: Bala Devi Does the Cristiano Ronaldo Celebration after Scoring for Manipur Police SC
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s