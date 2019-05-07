Take the pledge to vote

2-min read

Lady Gaga Changes Outfits 4 Times on Met Gala Red Carpet, Sparks Twitter Frenzy

Once again Lady Gaga has lit up the internet with her fashion choice.

News18.com

Updated:May 7, 2019, 8:42 AM IST
Lady Gaga Changes Outfits 4 Times on Met Gala Red Carpet, Sparks Twitter Frenzy
Image courtesy: Instagram/Kendo midatlantic
Once again Lady Gaga has lit up the internet with her fashion choice.

Pop superstar Lady Gaga made a grand entry at New York’s annual Met Gala on Monday as she changed into not one, but four different outfits.

Gaga, who arrived at the 2019 Met Gala red carpet with a team of suited male dancers holding umbrellas, started off with a pink Brandon Maxwell gown that included a giant bow and a massive 25-foot train.



Gaga shed the pink cape dress on the red carpet to reveal a strapless black gown by the designer. Next came a body-hugging hot pink gown. Her final reveal before a makeup touch-up on the carpet was a black bra, panties and sky-high platform boots.

Needless to say, it didn't take long after the A Star Is Born actress stepped onto the red carpet, before all over Twitter, the hot takes started coming in about what she was wearing.

Scroll down below to see the responses Gaga has been receiving on social media for her new experimental look:





















