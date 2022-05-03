Met Gala: Newlyweds Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker Lock Lips on Red Carpet in Matching Outfits

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian made their debut at the Met Gala this year. The musician and the reality TV star put a modern twist on the theme “Gilded Glamour”. The couple served major punk-rock vibes with their ensembles. Kardashian appeared in a cropped white shirt and a custom black skirt. Her rockstar beau went for a traditional black suit with a skirt attached at the waist.

Barker and Kardashian are known for their PDA-packed relationship and as an extension their PDA in front of the paparazzi. The Oscars and the Grammys saw the couple engaged in either making out or holding hands as they turned up the heat with their romance. The Met Gala was no exception as the duo had a full-blown snogging session in front of the many cameras, as reported by Elle. The couple recently returned from vacationing in Italy for the spring.

Also recently, Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian got engaged and had a practice wedding in Las Vegas right after the Grammys. The happy bride took to her Instagram to post photos of the practice wedding. The Poosh owner captioned the photos, “Found these in my camera roll,” Kardashian wrote. “Once upon a time in a land far, far away (Las Vegas) at 2 am, after an epic night and a little tequila, a queen and her handsome king ventured out to the only open chapel with an Elvis and got married (with no license). Practice makes perfect.” This statement effectively crushed reports that the two had tied the knot for real.

On a recent episode of the Kardashian-Jenner clan’s new show, Kourtney opened up to her mother, Kris Jenner, about wanting to have children with Travis Barker. A source told People last week that Kardashian and Barker have been trying to have a baby for much longer. “(They) decided to try and get pregnant after they had dated for a few months,” the source said, noting they started the in vitro fertilisation (IVF) process “last summer.” The source continued,“It’s been an emotional rollercoaster. They never expected it to be as hard as it’s been. It’s been especially difficult for Kourtney. They still would love to have a baby. Travis is not putting any pressure on Kourtney though. He just wants her to be happy and healthy.”

