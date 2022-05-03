Met Gala: Pregnant Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas Give Spooky Vibes; Worried Fans Say 'She Looks So Old'

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas made heads turn with their spooky entrance at the 2022 Met Gala. Sophie, who is expecting the couple’s second child together, dazzled in an embellished black gown, while Joe complemented her look in a white tux.

The couple opted for designer Louis Vuitton for their 2022 Met Gala red carpet appearance at New York City’s Metropolitan Museum of Art. Sophie donned the floor-length, embellished black gown with a pair of black platform sandals. She wore her red hair in sleek waves and completed the look with a bright red lip colour. The actress flaunted her baby bump as she posed on the red carpet alongside Joe Jonas.

However, fans seemed unimpressed by Sophie’s makeup and outfit. One user commented, “The makeup artist made Sophie look old." Another user asked, “Is she meant to look 75?" “This ain’t Halloween," wrote a third user. “The makeup aged her by like 10 years," commented a fourth user.

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas had their first kid, Willa, in July 2020. Even though there’s been no official confirmation from them on their second pregnancy, photographs of Sophie’s developing baby bump have led many to speculate that she is expecting her second baby with Jonas.

Sophie’s pregnancy status has been the subject of speculation since she initially showed symptoms of a pregnancy in a fitting green dress while heading for lunch with Joe and Willa. Sophie never formally disclosed her pregnancy to the public while expecting Willa, hence she may not do so again this time.

In 2019, the star married musician Joe Jonas, initially in Las Vegas on May 1 and then again in a grandiose wedding in France on June 29. Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas, the couple’s family, have also just welcomed a baby via surrogacy.

