Methil Devika Confirms She's Sent Divorce Notice to Malayalam Actor and MLA Mukesh

Actor-turned-Kerala legislator Mukesh’s second marriage is on the rocks. The 64-year-old, who has acted in close to 275 films, had married danseuse Methil Devika after divorcing his actress wife Saritha in 2013. Reacting to the speculation in the media about their separation, Devika confirmed that they are parting ways.

“I have sent him a legal notice to this effect. Am not interested to say the reason and other things. The decision to separate is mutual and it is painful. I was waiting for the elections to get over. I am not interested in criticising him and there has been no domestic violence issue at all," said Devika, who holds a PhD in Mohiniyattam.

Mukesh is now a two-time legislator of the CPI-M after retaining his Kollam assembly seat in the April 6 Assembly elections. From his earlier marriage with Saritha, he has two children.

For the past two days, this news of his second marriage’s end has been in the air but neither parties had reacted. Only after the speculation increased on social media, did Devika take the step to go public. “It was I who took the decision to part ways. I wish to complete the process without any hassles. Mukesh and I are different individuals. Therefore, the divorce proceedings need not be made into a political controversy," she said.

