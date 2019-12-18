MeToo Accused Lyricist Vairamuthu Removed from Ponnyin Selvan, Chinmayi Sripada Welcomes News

Filmmaker Mani Ratnam is currently working on Ponnyin Selvan, a film based on Kalki Krishnamurthy's Tamil epic of the same name. The film will be starring Aishwarya Rai along with Vikram, Trisha, Karthi, Jayam Ravi and Aishwarya Lekshmi.

However, the film came under criticism as the filmmaker, along with composer AR Rahman, continued to work with #MeToo accused lyricist Viramuthu.

However, according to a latest report by Firstpost, Viramuthu is no longer a part of Ponnyin Selvan, because of the backlash. Now, singer Chinmayi Sripada, who made her sexual harassment story public along with three other anonymous singers, has reacted to this news. Taking to Twitter, Sripada expressed her joy at the news. She also shared another anonymous survivour's account.

Check out the Twitter thread below:

Last year, 8 women named Mr Vairamuthu. 3 weeks ago, I got one more from an upcoming singer which I didn’t share. So far I know more than 12 girls who have had similar issues with him.A man continued to use his power, influence and contacts to lay his hands on young girls. pic.twitter.com/ds9lvFHwQk — Chinmayi Sripaada (@Chinmayi) December 18, 2019

I am in debt to those who have been a voice to all of us, joining in, asked and demanded questions.Public pressure can change things. That’s democracy.No better time to remember that than now. — Chinmayi Sripaada (@Chinmayi) December 18, 2019

In October 2018, Chinmayi took to Twitter, along with journalist Sandhya Menon to out Vairamuthu on multiple accounts of sexual harassment. The singer recounted her own story when the lyricist had asked her to come to his hotel room alone. She also said that he had also threatened and intimidated her when she later refused to sing for him.

Year 2005/2006 maybe.Veezhamattom. An album for Srilankan Tamizhs that I had sung in, as had Manikka Vinayagam sir.I dont remember if it was a book or an album release or both now; the performances and launch happened in Switzerland in (Bern / Zurich maybe) — Chinmayi Sripaada (@Chinmayi) October 9, 2018

I asked why. He told me to cooperate. I refused. We demanded to be sent back to India. He said ‘You wont have a career!’My mother and I both put our foot down, career vendam mannum vendam. Demanded an earlier flight to India and came back. — Chinmayi Sripaada (@Chinmayi) October 9, 2018

Then had the courage to call his manager back & told him ‘I ll go and tell the same politician you re lying because I have NEVER given a political speech and HE will trust ME. This for refusing to sing.And you ask why victims dont name him?!To hell with those of you who do. — Chinmayi Sripaada (@Chinmayi) October 9, 2018

