#MeToo Accused Lyricist Vairamuthu Removed from Ponnyin Selvan, Chinmayi Sripada Welcomes News

#MeToo accused lyricist Vairamuthu is no longer a part of Mani Ratnam's Ponnyin Selvan. Singer Chinmayi Sripada, who accused him of sexual harassment, took to Twitter to celebrate the news.

News18.com

Updated:December 18, 2019, 8:03 PM IST
Filmmaker Mani Ratnam is currently working on Ponnyin Selvan, a film based on Kalki Krishnamurthy's Tamil epic of the same name. The film will be starring Aishwarya Rai along with Vikram, Trisha, Karthi, Jayam Ravi and Aishwarya Lekshmi.

However, the film came under criticism as the filmmaker, along with composer AR Rahman, continued to work with #MeToo accused lyricist Viramuthu.

However, according to a latest report by Firstpost, Viramuthu is no longer a part of Ponnyin Selvan, because of the backlash. Now, singer Chinmayi Sripada, who made her sexual harassment story public along with three other anonymous singers, has reacted to this news. Taking to Twitter, Sripada expressed her joy at the news. She also shared another anonymous survivour's account.

Check out the Twitter thread below:

In October 2018, Chinmayi took to Twitter, along with journalist Sandhya Menon to out Vairamuthu on multiple accounts of sexual harassment. The singer recounted her own story when the lyricist had asked her to come to his hotel room alone. She also said that he had also threatened and intimidated her when she later refused to sing for him.

