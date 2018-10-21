MeToo: Actress Kritika Sharma Reveals Police Refused To File FIR Against Vicky Sidana

In the wake of the #MeToo movement, several women have come forward and shared their own experiences with harassment. Recently, an aspiring actress Kritika Sharma accused top Bollywood casting director Vicky Sidana of attempted rape in 2013, an allegation he has denied. The actress, in an interview with Zoom TV, alleged that Sidana tried to rape her on the pretext of introducing her to director Luv Ranjan.A few days after coming forward, Sharma Thursday decided to approach the Versova Police with a written complaint against Sidana. But, while the police took down her statement, they refused to register an FIR against the casting director, claiming that since the incident happened five years ago, it would first need to be thoroughly investigated, reports Mid-day."When we returned later, police officer Ravindra Badgujar informed that the FIR wasn't filed, as they wish to investigate the case first," Sharma told the publication.She also claimed that when she returned to the station with her husband next morning the police "harassed me during cross-questioning and reduced me to tears."In her complaint, Sharma stated, "she was shortlisted for a role in a film by Sidana. Soon after, Sharma, who then lived in Delhi, was asked to visit Mumbai for a day to meet director Luv Ranjan's assistant Rahul Modi. As Sharma didn't have enough money to stay in Mumbai, Sidana invited her to his place for the night. She thought it to be safe, as he lived with his wife. However, during the brief stay, he tried to assault her on several occasions, and even apologised when she threatened to leave."