English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
#MeToo: Actress Kritika Sharma Reveals Police Refused To File FIR Against Vicky Sidana
Kritika Sharma accused top Bollywood casting director Vicky Sidana of attempted rape in 2013, an allegation he has denied.
Kritika Sharma accused top Bollywood casting director Vicky Sidana of attempted rape in 2013, an allegation he has denied.
Loading...
In the wake of the #MeToo movement, several women have come forward and shared their own experiences with harassment. Recently, an aspiring actress Kritika Sharma accused top Bollywood casting director Vicky Sidana of attempted rape in 2013, an allegation he has denied. The actress, in an interview with Zoom TV, alleged that Sidana tried to rape her on the pretext of introducing her to director Luv Ranjan.
A few days after coming forward, Sharma Thursday decided to approach the Versova Police with a written complaint against Sidana. But, while the police took down her statement, they refused to register an FIR against the casting director, claiming that since the incident happened five years ago, it would first need to be thoroughly investigated, reports Mid-day.
"When we returned later, police officer Ravindra Badgujar informed that the FIR wasn't filed, as they wish to investigate the case first," Sharma told the publication.
She also claimed that when she returned to the station with her husband next morning the police "harassed me during cross-questioning and reduced me to tears."
In her complaint, Sharma stated, "she was shortlisted for a role in a film by Sidana. Soon after, Sharma, who then lived in Delhi, was asked to visit Mumbai for a day to meet director Luv Ranjan's assistant Rahul Modi. As Sharma didn't have enough money to stay in Mumbai, Sidana invited her to his place for the night. She thought it to be safe, as he lived with his wife. However, during the brief stay, he tried to assault her on several occasions, and even apologised when she threatened to leave."
A few days after coming forward, Sharma Thursday decided to approach the Versova Police with a written complaint against Sidana. But, while the police took down her statement, they refused to register an FIR against the casting director, claiming that since the incident happened five years ago, it would first need to be thoroughly investigated, reports Mid-day.
"When we returned later, police officer Ravindra Badgujar informed that the FIR wasn't filed, as they wish to investigate the case first," Sharma told the publication.
She also claimed that when she returned to the station with her husband next morning the police "harassed me during cross-questioning and reduced me to tears."
In her complaint, Sharma stated, "she was shortlisted for a role in a film by Sidana. Soon after, Sharma, who then lived in Delhi, was asked to visit Mumbai for a day to meet director Luv Ranjan's assistant Rahul Modi. As Sharma didn't have enough money to stay in Mumbai, Sidana invited her to his place for the night. She thought it to be safe, as he lived with his wife. However, during the brief stay, he tried to assault her on several occasions, and even apologised when she threatened to leave."
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
News18 Festivals: Enjoy The Delicious Thakur Bari Bhog
-
Friday 12 October , 2018
Tumbbad Movie Review: Tale Of Greed, Courage And Prophecies
-
Friday 05 October , 2018
Movie Review: With Andhadhun, You Never Know What's Next
-
Friday 05 October , 2018
Movie Review: Loveyatri is Annoyingly Cliched
-
Friday 28 September , 2018
Movie Review: Sui Dhaaga Is All About Indomitable Spirit
News18 Festivals: Enjoy The Delicious Thakur Bari Bhog
Friday 12 October , 2018 Tumbbad Movie Review: Tale Of Greed, Courage And Prophecies
Friday 05 October , 2018 Movie Review: With Andhadhun, You Never Know What's Next
Friday 05 October , 2018 Movie Review: Loveyatri is Annoyingly Cliched
Friday 28 September , 2018 Movie Review: Sui Dhaaga Is All About Indomitable Spirit
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Ethiopian Marathoner Who Made Rio Olympics Protest Returns from Exile
- This Photo of Hugh Jackman Gazing Fondly at Priyanka Chopra is Breaking the Internet; See Pic
- Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora Shake a Leg Together on India's Got Talent 8 Premiere
- Massive Dussehra Car Discounts Upto Rs 2 Lakh in October 2018 – Maruti, Hyundai and More
- Spiders, Man: Lake Gets Caught in Kilometer-Large Web; Scary Pics Included
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...