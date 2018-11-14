English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
#MeToo: Alok Nath Expelled from Film Body Over Sexual Harassment Allegation
Alok Nath, who is alleged to have sexually harassed writer-producer Vinta Nanda 19 years ago, was on Tuesday expelled by the Cine And Television Artistes Association (CINTAA).
File photo: Alok Nath accused of raping Veteran TV writer, producer and director Vinda Nanda 19 years ago. (Image: AFP)
Bollywood actor Alok Nath, who is alleged to have sexually harassed writer-producer Vinta Nanda 19 years ago, was on Tuesday expelled by the Cine And Television Artistes Association (CINTAA).
The association wrote on Twitter, "In view of the various allegations of sexual harassment and misconduct against Alok Nath, after due diligence and consideration, the Executive Committee of CINTAA has decided to expel him from the Association."
As the #MeToo Movement gained momentum, with women coming out with their horror stories vis-a-vis sexual harassment at workplace, Nanda shared her account of harassment by Alok Nath who was acting in the television show 'Tara' in which she was a producer and writer.
After sharing her experience of harassment on social media, she filed a case against Alok Nath at the Oshiwara police station.
Since both Nanda and Alok Nath were members of CINTAA, the association sent a letter to the accused seeking an explanation on the allegation.
The association had condemned the act of sexual harassment in October. Ashok Pandit, one of the members of CINTAA, had told IANS: "When the victim is complaining to us, we as the member of the federation will have to take a stand and we will do that."
