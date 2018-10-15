English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
#MeToo: Another Singer Accuses Kailash Kher and Toshi of Sexual Harassment
After Sona Mohapatra, singer Varsha Singh Dhanoa has accused Kailash Kher of sexual harassment.
Kailash Kher performs at the 2017 International Indian Film Academy Festival's IIFA Rocks at MetLife Stadium on Saturday, July 15, 2017, in East Rutherford, N.J. (Image: AP)
After Sona Mohapatra, singer Varsha Singh Dhanoa has accused Kailer Kher of sexual harassment. Narrating her #MeToo story, the singer shared the incident in a video posted on YouTube.
In the video, Varsha alleged that Kher persuaded and tried to come in close proximity with her even when she didn't welcome the gesture. Varsha said that she was traumatised by the incident as she considered Kailash as her 'guru' (teacher).
She also accused music composer Toshi of unwanted sexual advances. Varsha said that she approached Toshi in the hope of getting a chance in the music industry. Alleging him of inappropriate behaviour, Varsha claimed that when she met Toshi when he was consuming alcohol in his car and forcing her to do the same. She said she refused to drink. Later, during the conversation, he put his hand on her thigh.
She also claimed that he took her to the recording room and tried to force himself on her. The singer retaliated firmly and left the room.
She recalled that she was in depression and the incident struck her so hard that since then she couldn't meet any director for her singing career.
She also urged other women to come forward and narrate their stories to bring out the name of the offenders. You can watch the clip here:
Before this, Sona Mohapatra had alleged that she was sexually harassed by Kailash Kher. In a series of tweets, Sona accused him of making inappropriate sexual advances towards her. Apart from her, a female journalist also accused Kailash of harassment.
Earlier in his defense, Kailash said in a statement to IANS: "For all those who know me and have come across me, will know how much I respect humanity, especially women, even more for the ones who work in media since their work is difficult."
Denying the allegations he said, "I was travelling and when I heard about this news, I got extremely disappointed to know what my state of happiness has been taken for. I am neither aware of any such act that has been mentioned nor remember it."
