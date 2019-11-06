Take the pledge to vote

News18 » Movies
#MeToo: Anu Malik Likely to be Dropped as Indian Idol Judge

Reports say that following the backlash about Anu Malik being back as a judge on Indian Idol, the channel is reconsidering its decision of having him on the show's latest season.

Trending Desk

Updated:November 6, 2019, 2:33 PM IST
Bollywood music composer Anu Malik has been fired from the singing reality show Indian Idol by Sony Entertainment Television in the wake of the numerous allegations of sexual harassment that have been levelled against him by multiple women. (Image: Yogen Shah)

Music composer Anu Malik, who has been one of the accused in the #MeToo movement, is likely to be once again removed as the judge of the singing reality show Indian Idol. Anu Malik was accused of sexual harassment last year by Shweta Pandit and Sona Mohapatra. Soon after his name surfaced in the Me Too movement, Sony Entertainment and the makers of the show had replaced him.

The music director was seen as one of the judges in Indian Idol 11, which sparked off protests from people who were unhappy with him being back on the show. According to a report by Deccan Chronicle, following the backlash, Sony TV is now reconsidering its decision of having him as a judge.

Quoting a source from Indian Idol, the daily said, "Anu Malik may be shown the door in the next few weeks. They thought the backlash against him had quietly died down. They never anticipated this new rising roar of protest against his return to the show."

Fans and viewers of Indian Idol have constantly been taking to social media sharing their anger about bringing back Anu Malik as a judge in the reality show's season 11. People have also criticised the decision of the channel and the makers of the show.

The recent name to take to social media to accuse Anu Malik of harassment is singer Neha Bhasin. On Twitter last week Neha wrote that Malik had made her uncomfortable by laying on a sofa in front of her and talking about her eyes. Bhasin says she was only 21 when the incident happened.

Neha tweeted about the incident, extending support to Sona Mohapatra. In the tweet, Neha also said that Anu Malik messaged and called her after the incident, to which she stopped responding.

Neha further tweeted that "even though I have a brave DNA", she had to 'hide' in order to never face a "sticky situation" like that again.

Read: Singer Neha Bhasin Accuses Anu Malik of Sexual Harassment in a Series of Tweets

Sona had also penned an open letter to the media as well as Sony TV in which she recounted the number of incidents of harassment by Anu Malik. She also lambasted musicians including Sonu Nigam, Vishal Dadlani and Neha Kakkar for supporting Anu Malik.

Singer Alisha Chinai had also accused Anu Malik of molesting her during the shooting of her hit track Made in India.

However, singer Hema Sardesai has recently come out in support of Anu Malik.

