MeToo: Anu Malik Likely to be Dropped as Indian Idol Judge

Music composer Anu Malik, who has been one of the accused in the #MeToo movement, is likely to be once again removed as the judge of the singing reality show Indian Idol. Anu Malik was accused of sexual harassment last year by Shweta Pandit and Sona Mohapatra. Soon after his name surfaced in the Me Too movement, Sony Entertainment and the makers of the show had replaced him.

The music director was seen as one of the judges in Indian Idol 11, which sparked off protests from people who were unhappy with him being back on the show. According to a report by Deccan Chronicle, following the backlash, Sony TV is now reconsidering its decision of having him as a judge.

Quoting a source from Indian Idol, the daily said, "Anu Malik may be shown the door in the next few weeks. They thought the backlash against him had quietly died down. They never anticipated this new rising roar of protest against his return to the show."

Fans and viewers of Indian Idol have constantly been taking to social media sharing their anger about bringing back Anu Malik as a judge in the reality show's season 11. People have also criticised the decision of the channel and the makers of the show.

The recent name to take to social media to accuse Anu Malik of harassment is singer Neha Bhasin. On Twitter last week Neha wrote that Malik had made her uncomfortable by laying on a sofa in front of her and talking about her eyes. Bhasin says she was only 21 when the incident happened.

I agee with you. We do live in a very sexist world. Anu Malik is a predetor, i too have run away from his strange moves when i was 21. I didn't let myself get into a sticky situation beyond him lying on a sofa in front of me talking about my eyes in a studio. I fleed lying https://t.co/tQgStLrYyT — Neha Bhasin (@nehabhasin4u) October 30, 2019

Neha tweeted about the incident, extending support to Sona Mohapatra. In the tweet, Neha also said that Anu Malik messaged and called her after the incident, to which she stopped responding.

I fleed lying my mums waiting below. He even msgd and called me after that to which i stopped responding. The point is i went to give him my cd and hope for a chance at a song. He was older and shouldnt have behaved the way he did. @The_AnuMalik is an ugly pervert and does not https://t.co/tQgStLrYyT — Neha Bhasin (@nehabhasin4u) October 30, 2019

Neha further tweeted that "even though I have a brave DNA", she had to 'hide' in order to never face a "sticky situation" like that again.

Even though i have a brave DNA Sona :) as you have known me the industry or the world was not an easy place as a young girl alone away from family due to many such Incidents or getting a hunch of such perverts. Perverts exist inside n outside our industry but why are we so https://t.co/VcCxryE8Ff — Neha Bhasin (@nehabhasin4u) October 31, 2019

Sona had also penned an open letter to the media as well as Sony TV in which she recounted the number of incidents of harassment by Anu Malik. She also lambasted musicians including Sonu Nigam, Vishal Dadlani and Neha Kakkar for supporting Anu Malik.

Singer Alisha Chinai had also accused Anu Malik of molesting her during the shooting of her hit track Made in India.

However, singer Hema Sardesai has recently come out in support of Anu Malik.

