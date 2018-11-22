MeToo: Casting Director Vicky Sidana Booked For Sexual Harassment

An FIR has been registered against Bollywood casting director Vicky Sidana with the Versova Police Station following allegations of rape levelled by an aspiring actress.Amid the #MeToo storm in Bollywood, the accuser, in an interview with Zoom TV, said that Sidana attempted to rape her on pretext of introducing her to director Luv Ranjan. Though she had filed a complaint in October with the Versova Police Station but was denied an FIR following which she wrote to the Ministry of Home Affairs, Maharashtra seeking their support. The case has been filed under sections 354, 509 and 406 of IPC.Earlier, the police refused to register an FIR against the casting director claiming that the incident happened five years ago and it would first need to be thoroughly investigated, reported Mid-day."When we returned later, police officer Ravindra Badgujar informed that the FIR wasn't filed, as they wish to investigate the case first," said the accuser.She also claimed that when she returned to the station with her husband next morning the police harassed her during cross-questioning.In her complaint, the accuser had stated that she was shortlisted for a role in a film by Sidana. Soon after she, who then lived in Delhi, was asked to visit Mumbai for a day to meet director Luv Ranjan's assistant Rahul Modi.As she didn't have enough money to stay in Mumbai, Sidana invited her to his place for the night. She thought it to be safe as he lived with his wife. However, during the brief stay, he tried to assault her on several occasions and even apologised when she threatened to leave.Meanwhile, following the # MeToo allegations, Sidana's name have been dropped from the final credit roll of John Abraham-starrer Batla House and Salman Khan's rumored girlfriend lulia Vantur's debut film Radha Kyon Gori Main Kyon Kaala.