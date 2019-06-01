Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

#MeToo Charges Against Queen Director Vikas Bahl Dropped, Will Be Credited for Super 30

Vikas Bahl was removed from the Hrithik Roshan starrer Super 30 in the wake of the #MeToo allegations that were levied against him.

News18.com

Updated:June 1, 2019, 11:19 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
#MeToo Charges Against Queen Director Vikas Bahl Dropped, Will Be Credited for Super 30
File photo of filmmaker Vikas Bahl. (News18 archives)
Loading...
At a time when the #MeToo movement was at its peak in Bollywood, Queen director Vikash Bahl was accused of sexual harassment by an employee of Phantom Films. The charges led to the dissolution of the production house which was a joint venture among Vikas, Vikramaditya Motwane, Anurag Kashyap and Madhu Mantena.

In the wake of the charges, it was also reported that Vikas won't be credited as the director of the Hrithik Roshan starrer Super 30. But now, an internal inquiry by Reliance Entertainment, which held a 50% stake in Phantom, has cleared Vikas of all charges and given him a clean chit, reported Mumbai Mirror.

The clean chit will enable Vikas to return to Super 30 and his name will be incorporated in the credits when the film's trailer releases next week. Vikas had already filed defamation suits against fellow directors Anurag Kashyap and Vikramaditya Motwane for commenting in the media on his alleged wrongdoings.

Read: Vikas Bahl Sues ex-Partners Anurag Kashyap and Vikramaditya Motwane Over 'Defamatory' Tweets

In an official statement, Shibasish Sarkar, Group CEO, Reliance Entertainment, confirmed, "Yes, it is that the internal complaints committee report has exonerated Vikas Bahl. With ICC clearing Vikas Bahl's name, we don't have a choice but to reinstate his credit as director of Super 30."

After the allegations came to light in 2017, Vikas had said that the woman was not an employee of his company but a friend, and that they had collaborated on a project. Mumbai Mirror quoted a source which said that despite repeated reminders, "the complainant did not appear before the committee. Those associated with the complainant and the respondent we were interviewed by the committee."

In October 2018, Phantom Films was dissolved, seven years after it was set up by Vikas Bahl, Vikramaditya Motwane, Anurag Kashyap and Madhu Mantena. Founded in 2011, the banner has produced films like Lootera, Queen, Ugly, NH10, Bombay Velvet, Masaan, Udta Punjab, Raman Raghav 2.0 and Trapped, among others.

Follow @News18Movies for more
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram