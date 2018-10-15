Post Harassment Allegations, Nana Patekar to be Replaced by This Actor in Housefull 4?

Nana Patekar Friday announced his exit from Housefull 4 in the wake of sexual harassment allegations levelled against him by Tanushree Dutta. The actor opted out of the project citing 'convenience' of the production team.Speaking to ANI, Patekar's son Malhar said the actor quitting the project is the "appropriate" step. "Nana sahib thought of the convenience of everybody as he wishes the best for the producer and the crew and hence felt that stepping out of the project would be an appropriate thing to do at this point of time," read the statement.Now according to a report in Pinkvilla, the makers of Housefull 4 has already started looking for Patekar's replacement. The names that are circulating as potential replacements are Sanjay Dutt and Anil Kapoor. As and when the replacement takes place, there will have to be a re-shoot of six days worth of shoot, a source informed the publication.The statement about Patekar's exit from the film came hours after Sajid Khan - who was helming Housefull 4 - announced that he was stepping down as the director of the project after being accused of sexual harassment by three women in separate #MeToo accounts.On the same day, Akshay Kumar, who is the lead of the film, also demanded cancellation of Housefull 4’s shoot "until further investigation".