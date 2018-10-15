Sham Kaushal, Vicky Kaushal's Father, Renders Apology After Sexual Harassment Allegation

Actor Vicky Kaushal's father and action director Sham Kaushal is the latest Bollywood celebrity to be hit by the #MeToo controversy.An assistant director, who has worked on films like Manorama Six Feet Under, Ab Tak Chhappan and Honeymoon Travels Pvt Ltd, has accused the veteran stunt director of inappropriate behaviour.The incident allegedly transpired in 2006 during an outdoor shoot when Sham asked her to join him in his room for a drink.Recounting her ordeal on social media, the assistant director wrote, "Back in 2006 on an outdoor shoot, Shyam Kaushal, the famous and award-winning Bollywood stunt director decided that I should be going to his room after wrap to drink vodka, the sound of that was just so wrong that I lied to him and told him I don’t drink at all."“When I stuck my ground, he picked up his phone and suddenly plugged it in-front of me with a porn MMS video clip on it,” she said.She further wrote, "I told my line producer about it within half an hour of it happening and she was appalled but didn’t know what she could do at that point but she did make sure I was never alone with the stunt team on any of the stunt days on the rest of the schedule. When this incident happened I was alone with Shyam Kaushal..."Sham has issued an "unconditional apology" on Twitter.“Ever since I have been working in this industry, I have tried my best to be a good human being, professionally and personally, never wishing to hurt or disrespect anyone. I have read the allegations made against me by some crew members. If I have unintentionally caused any hurt or anguish, I unconditionally apologise to the ladies, to the production houses and each and every member of the film fraternity," read the post shared by Sham.Sham has been the stunt director for films like Bajirao Mastani, Gunday, Dangal and Gangs of Wasseypur.