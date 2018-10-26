MeToo: John Abraham Drops Vicky Sidana's Name from 'Batla House' Credit Roll

John Abraham has reportedly dropped casting director Vicky Sidana's name from the final credit roll of his upcoming production Batla House in the wake of the allegations of sexual harassment against the latter, reports Mid-day."Vicky Sidana was the casting director on board Batla House. In light of the grave allegations against Sidana and the ongoing police investigation, John, Nikkhil and Bhushan have decided to drop his name from the final credit roll. He can't be fired from the project because his job is already done. Although the contract drawn with him states that he be credited for his work, the production house wants to express their solidarity with the aggrieved women. So, they are considering options to wiggle out of it," a production source informed Mid-day.The casting director's name has also been dropped from the final credit roll of Radha Kyon Gori Main Kyon Kaala, reported Firstpost.The report states that the production house backing the film, starring Iulia Vantur as the main lead, have decided to distance themselves from Sidana until a thorough investigation takes place.Aspiring actress Kritika Sharma accused Sidana of attempted rape. Two more women have accused Sidana of sexual misconduct.