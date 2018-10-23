MeToo: Men Should Understand What Consent Is, Says Ayushmann Khurrana

Currently basking in the success of two back-to-back hits, AndhaDhun and Badaai Ho, Ayushmann Khurrana says it’s time men understood what consent was and respected a woman’s right to say no.The 34-year-old actor visited Mumbai’s PVR Citi Mall on Saturday to gauge audience’s reaction on his latest outing, Amit Sharma’s Badhaai Ho, which focuses on issues rarely discussed—the sex lives of couples with grown-up children and the discomfort that Indians have in accepting their parents as sexual beings.Talking to the media about #MeToo, Ayushmann said, “The #MeToo movement is a good movement, but at the same time, I feel both parties should be given equal opportunities to share their account and to prove their innocence. Having said that, I feel women should be respected and they shouldn’t be harassed.”“There should be stringent rules at every workplace. It is not only about workplace, but I think that the code of conduct should be followed in every sphere of society, be it our family or where we live,” he added.The actor, who made his Bollywood debut with Vicky Donor six years ago, believes that women, irrespective of what they do or where they work, should feel safe. “Women should feel safe whether it’s in journalism or sometimes we go to shoot, our films are in outdoor locations. We shoot there till late nights and not a single woman should feel unsafe there and men should understand what consent is and without that, you cannot do anything to anyone,” he said.“No one can touch other person without his or her consent and if anyone does that, then strict action should be taken against that individual,” he added.