MeToo: Mouni Slams Twitter User Who Claimed Reema Kagti Sexually Harassed the Actress

In the wake of the #MeToo movement, as many as 11 women Indian filmmakers, including Alankrita Shrivastava, Kiran Rao, Konkona Sen Sharma, Meghna Guizar, Nandita Das and Reema Kagti on Sunday came together to take a firm a stand and pledged to "not work with proven offenders."Konkona also shared the news on her official Twitter account and extended uncoditional support to women raising their voice against sexual harassment. However, her post didn't go down too well with one user who accused the said filmmakers of “hypocrisy” and claimed that Reema Kagti, was “known to sexually harass Mouni Roy during Gold movie."For the uninitiated, Gold, directed by Reema, was Mouni's Bollywood debut in which she was paired opposite Akshay Kumar.Mouni, who is currently busy shooting Made in China with Rajkummar Rao, hit back at the user, saying such statements would take away from the women that have truly been wronged.She tweeted: “I was not harassed on the set of Gold by anyone. Director or otherwise. I wish this maligning would stop as it not only harassing me and Reema Kagti but also taking away from women that have truly been wronged.@konkonas @rachitmehrotra.” (sic)Gold revolves around the “golden era” of Indian hockey and shows the journey of Tapan Das, a young assistant manager in 1936, who dreams of playing for an independent nation. The film recreates India's historic win for hockey at the 1948 Olympics.