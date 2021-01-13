MeToo Movement a Clarion Call For Wounded Souls, Says Tanushree Dutta

Actress Tanushree Dutta started the #MeToo movement in Bollywood by accusing actor Nana Patekar of harassment in 2018. After her statement, many others found the solidarity to speak out against sexual harassment in film and other industry.

In a recent interview with SpotBoyE, Tanushree was asked whether the movement had fizzled out in India. She said, “The #metoo movement is not a bullet train that needs to head in any particular direction. Rather it is a march of justice and retribution for many neglected victims, giving anybody and everybody an opportunity to speak up on the injustices they have endured. It is a clarion call for wounded souls to respond to, should they choose their healing through a public ouster whenever they are comfortable or motivated.”

Tanushree added, “I really don't have the bandwidth anymore to add to or argue in favor or against such speculative, judgmental and linear measurements of social and psychological transformative movements." She said that it is up to the general public where they want to take the movement in the long run. "The #metoo in India will always have me backing it, that I can assure,” she said.

In the interview, Tanushree said that she has healed herself from the trauma that the incident had caused her. She said that she was glad that she spoke up against her harrasment instead of letting it kill her silently.

In October 2018, she filed a complaint against actor Nana Patekar in which she accused him of harassing and misbehaving with her while shooting a song on the sets of their film Horn Ok Pleasss in 2008. The actor, who started her journey in the entertainment industry post her Miss India Universe win in 2003 and appeared in films like Aashiq Banaya Aapne, Bhagam Bhag, Dhol, announced in November that she will be making her come-back to films.