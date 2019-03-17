English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
#MeToo Movement Hasn't Made Big Impact, Says Lily Allen
Singer Lily Allen says the #MeToo movement has not made big enough of an impact and thinks people are ignoring important issues.
Singer Lily Allen says the #MeToo movement has not made big enough of an impact and thinks people are ignoring important issues.
Singer Lily Allen says the #MeToo movement has not made big enough of an impact and thinks people are ignoring important issues.
"Everyone is sort of a bit like, 'Yeah, yeah, that happened, but what do you expect?' I think that's the danger with the #MeToo movement. So many people are coming forward and sharing their experiences, and no one seems to be reacting. It's news, and then people move on. It's an interesting time," Allen told Civilian magazine.
The "Smile" singer says the problem is people talk about shocking stories of sexual violence as if they are "sensational" and "exceptional" and thinks people need to realise that sexual assault against women is happening all the time, reports femalefirst.co.uk.
"That's the issue, people want to talk about these things as if they are sensational and exceptional. They are not! They are happening to everyone all the time...
"Men especially just don't want to believe it, you know, whether it has something to do with themselves or accountability, or I don't know what it is - oh, to be a rich white man."
