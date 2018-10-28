English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
MeToo Movement will Make System More Transparent, Says Ronnie Screwvala
Ronnie Screwvala feels, with MeToo movement gaining momentum in India, people now know how to respond to the situation and that does not stop them (victims) to grow in their career.
File photo of veteran producer Ronnie Screwvala. (Image courtesy: Facebook)
Mumbai: With the #MeToo movement gaining momentum in India, veteran producer Ronnie Screwvala says the system in Bollywood will become more transparent than being fearful for new talents to step in.
Sharing his opinion on the current situation where the movement has created a collective consciousness among the people in the film industry, asked if new talent will be scared to join the film industry, Screwvala told IANS here: "I can imagine there could be some trepidation and that would come more from the parents than the budding talents. But because it is out in the open now, the movement will make the system more transparent.
"Now, people know how to respond to the situation and that does not stop them (victims) to grow in their career. Earlier, it happened to people in such a way that they feared to raise their voice because they thought their career will be over if they are not compromising. Now, not anymore."
Will the industry lose out on new talent?
"Look, the situation is serious on how these stories are coming out now, but we have to understand that is just one per cent of the whole industry. I do not think that reflects on everyone member of the community. I think now the penny has dropped with a lot of people that 99 per cent of the people do believe it is (sexual harassment at workplace) unacceptable, so if anybody does that to someone, the person can fearlessly raise her (or his) voice, knowing that it will not affect her career," Screwvala said on the sidelines of the 20th Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival with Star.
Screwvala was at the gala as the producer of "Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota", which opened the festival.
This year at the Mumbai Film Festival, four films were dropped from the line-up -- Rajat Kapoor's "Kadhakh' and All India Backchod (AIB) produced "Chintu Ka Birthday", Anurag Kashyap co-produced "Bebaak" and Ere Gowda's Kannada film "Balekempa".
The makers of all these films were directly or indirectly accused of sexual harassment.
The film festival will continue till November 1.
