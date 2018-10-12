MeToo Movement Will Work Only If We Start Listening to Victims: Sushmita Sen

The #MeToo movement will work only if people listen to the victims, says actress and former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen.Sushmita, who is known for raising her voice for social issues, told IANS here: "Though the (#MeToo) movement is copied from the West, it doesn't mean we will overlook it. It feels great that women are coming out and speaking about the harassment."As a part of society, people should listen to their stories and not judge them. Instead of ignoring them, we should encourage them. This movement will work only if we start listening to the victims. "The 42-year-old was in the capital to walk the ramp as a showstopper for designers Bhumika and Jyoti at the Lotus Make-Up India Fashion Week on Thursday.