English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
#MeToo Movement Will Work Only If We Start Listening to Victims: Sushmita Sen
As a part of society, people should listen to victims' stories and not judge them, says Sushmita Sen.
(Image credits: Yogen Shah)
Loading...
The #MeToo movement will work only if people listen to the victims, says actress and former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen.
Sushmita, who is known for raising her voice for social issues, told IANS here: "Though the (#MeToo) movement is copied from the West, it doesn't mean we will overlook it. It feels great that women are coming out and speaking about the harassment.
"As a part of society, people should listen to their stories and not judge them. Instead of ignoring them, we should encourage them. This movement will work only if we start listening to the victims. "
The 42-year-old was in the capital to walk the ramp as a showstopper for designers Bhumika and Jyoti at the Lotus Make-Up India Fashion Week on Thursday.
Sushmita, who is known for raising her voice for social issues, told IANS here: "Though the (#MeToo) movement is copied from the West, it doesn't mean we will overlook it. It feels great that women are coming out and speaking about the harassment.
"As a part of society, people should listen to their stories and not judge them. Instead of ignoring them, we should encourage them. This movement will work only if we start listening to the victims. "
The 42-year-old was in the capital to walk the ramp as a showstopper for designers Bhumika and Jyoti at the Lotus Make-Up India Fashion Week on Thursday.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Movie Review: With Andhadhun, You Never Know What's Next
-
Friday 05 October , 2018
Movie Review: Loveyatri is Annoyingly Cliched
-
Friday 28 September , 2018
Movie Review: Sui Dhaaga Is All About Indomitable Spirit
-
Friday 28 September , 2018
Pataakha Movie Review: An Explosive or A Fussi Bomb?
-
Saturday 22 September , 2018
Batti Gul Meter Chalu: Over Dramatic But Not Preachy
Movie Review: With Andhadhun, You Never Know What's Next
Friday 05 October , 2018 Movie Review: Loveyatri is Annoyingly Cliched
Friday 28 September , 2018 Movie Review: Sui Dhaaga Is All About Indomitable Spirit
Friday 28 September , 2018 Pataakha Movie Review: An Explosive or A Fussi Bomb?
Saturday 22 September , 2018 Batti Gul Meter Chalu: Over Dramatic But Not Preachy
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Tumbbad Movie Review: A Visually Stunning Tale of Greed, Courage and Prophecies
- Facebook Rolls Out 3D Photos in News Feed, VR
- Global Internet Shutdown Expected, But Here's Why You Needn't Panic
- Apple Gets Critical iPhone Technology in $600 Million Dialog Deal
- EXCLUSIVE | Back in a 'Good Space', Yuvraj Singh Eager for One Final Shot At 2019 World Cup
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...