#MeToo: Producers Guild of India to Set up Committee to Ensure Safe Workplaces

In light of the mounting sexual abuse allegations, the Producers Guild of India says it will work towards making workplaces safer for women.

IANS

Updated:October 9, 2018, 4:58 PM IST
A Thompson Reuters Foundation report named India as the most dangerous country for women. (Cartoon by Mir Suhail)
The Producers Guild of India on Tuesday extended its support to the #MeToo movement that has finally arrived in India, urging survivors to call out and report sexual harassment and abuse in the Hindi film and television industry.

"We believe that there is an urgent need to set up a robust process to ensure the highest standards of safety for employees and crew members at the workplace - whether in offices or on sets of productions. We are instituting a committee within the Guild to lead this effort, and we are determined to stay the course till workplaces in the industry are safe spaces for everyone," read an official statement from the Producers Guild of India.

The statement comes in the wake of the raging #MeToo movement as part of which several celebrities including Nana Patekar, Rajat Kapoor, Alok Nath and members of comedy collective AIB, have been named and shamed among others.
